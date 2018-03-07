Are You Making One Of These Recruiting Mistakes That Show Bias?

The good news: More companies are finally focusing on diversity and inclusion (D&I) to ensure they’re attracting the widest possible pool of candidates. A November 2017 Glassdoor report found that D&I will be a major HR force in 2018, with 35% of hiring decision makers increasing their investment in building teams that are “diverse in all aspects of the word, be it age, gender, ethnicity, or thought,” according to Carmel Galvin, Glassdoor’s chief human resources officer, in a statement.

But could all of that focus be undermined inadvertently? It’s not unusual for companies to make D&I missteps in everything, from the words they use in their job ads to the way they interact with their recruiters, says Raël James, director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at The Bridgespan Group, a Boston-based nonprofit organization that provides management consulting to other nonprofits. To be sure you’re getting the most out of your D&I efforts, ensure you’re not making these common mistakes.

Requiring Unnecessary Credentials Or Job Experience

Some roles really do require years of experience or specialized training, certification, or licensing. However, too often, companies list having a number of years of experience or a specific type of degree as a requirement for the job when it’s not really necessary, says Deborah Munster, executive director at Diversity Best Practices, a New York City organization for diversity thought leaders and a division of Working Mother Media. But arbitrary experience levels can limit your pool—and have a disproportionate effect on gender diversity, she says.

“You’ve probably heard that women will raise their hands when they feel that they’re 90% qualified for a job, whereas men will raise their hands and submit for candidacy when they feel that they are a 50% to 60% job fit. So when you are asking for certain qualifications like that, if a woman is not seeing themselves fitting that mold by 90%, they may not even opt in,” she says. So think carefully about the experience and skills you need, and be sure you’re not creating unnecessary barriers.

Not Having “The Talk” With Your Recruiters

If you work with recruiters to find candidates, or if you have recruitment staff in-house, don’t assume that they’re on the lookout for diverse candidates, Munster says. They may be making assumptions about who you want in your candidate pool, or simply ignoring diversity as a priority.

“Companies are paying recruiters a lot of money, so they ought to put some requirements around making sure they have the right candidate slate,” she says. You may require, for example, that at least 30% of candidates presented for a particular opening meet diversity requirements, or the recruiter has to provide a suitable explanation for why such diversity is not present.