SpaceX launch live-stream: How to watch tonight’s Falcon 9 rocket takeoff

Maybe set your alarm for this one: Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket in the early-morning hours on Tuesday, with a two-hour launch window beginning at 12:33 a.m. ET (9:33 p.m. PT) . The rocket will blast off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, the company said.

According to SpaceX, the rocket will be carrying the Spanish Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite. Here’s more from the company’s official release:

“Hispasat 30W-6 (previously Hispasat 1F) will be located at 30º W and serve as a replacement for the Hispasat 30W-4 (former Hispasat 1D) satellite, providing television, broadband, corporate networks and other telecommunications solutions. Built on the SSL 1300 satellite platform, Hispasat 30W-6 is expected to have a useful life of 15 years with 10.5 kW power and a multi-mission payload distributed across 40 Ku band transponders, 6 Ka band beams and 10 C band transponders.”

Musk tweeted about the mission earlier, saying the satellite is the largest SpaceX has ever transported, at 6 metric tons and “almost the size of a city bus.”

You can watch all the action here or via the video embedded below.

CZ