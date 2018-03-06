Researchers Discovered Data Leak In Facebook’s Ad Software

A loophole in Facebook’s advertising targeting mechanism could have let attackers obtain users’ phone numbers after they visited websites the attackers controlled, a group of scientists revealed in a paper presented last week.

Facebook, which awarded the researchers a $5,000 bug bounty, has since taken steps to thwart similar attacks, and neither the company nor the researchers say they have any evidence the technique was ever used maliciously.

The potential attack, presented by researchers from Northeastern University and institutions in France and Germany at the Federal Trade Commission’s PrivacyCon, exploits the way Facebook allows advertisers to target ads to custom audiences. Those can be built based on users’ interests, visits to a particular website, email addresses, phone numbers, or other factors known to the social networking company.

Facebook and its rival social networks allow advertisers an essentially unparalleled degree of freedom in automatically targeting messages to particular people based on their interests and demographics. But those liberal advertising policies have come under fire in recent years, with critics saying they enabled everything from racial discrimination and hate speech to surreptitious Russian propaganda.

In this case, though the system is designed not to let advertisers learn the identities of users based on information they don’t make public, the researchers realized that ad audiences built based on the combination of different factors—say, a list of phone numbers and a list of email addresses—would only include each user once. That meant that the number of users in a cleverly built audience could reveal whether such pair of lists had any duplicates, which would indicate that a phone number from one and an email address from another belonged to the same user.

“Facebook does the smart thing and says, oh, both of those refer to the same user, so I’m only going to increase the number by 1,” says Alan Mislove, an associate professor of computer science at Northeastern, and one the paper’s authors.

Even though Facebook didn’t explicitly provide the exact number of matches, and rounded the total number of people in the combined ad audience, the scientists essentially found they could detect whether adding a pair of identifiers potentially belonging to the same user caused the rounded total number of matches to increase, indicating a match.