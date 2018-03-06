A New Border Security App Uses AI To Flag Suspicious People In Seconds

A new system from IT company Unisys could help authorities flag suspicious people and cargo at border crossings and airports around the world in as little as two seconds, the company says.

The system, dubbed LineSight, is designed to process data like airline ticket information, cargo manifests, and information from organizations like immigration agencies and Interpol. It can help agencies determine whether travelers or shipments should be admitted, detained, or subject to further scrutiny, using machine learning to flag anomalous arrivals or those that match known bad patterns.

“You can establish business rules that say, ‘for this type of risk of this type of level, take the following actions,” says John Kendall, director of border security programs at Unisys. “If this one happens, immediately interdict the passenger.”

LineSight, announced Tuesday, will be able to use data like passenger travel histories to spot suspicious relationships between travelers or shipments, like if a traveler has frequently flown with a companion flagged for other reasons. It can also flag shipments that are unusual for their port of origin—like a shipment of computers from a company that doesn’t typically send them from a certain city.

It can use machine learning to flag other atypical border traffic as it pops up, similar to how cybersecurity software might detect strange behavior from a hacked server. That’s an advantage over current systems, which mostly rely on rules either explicitly coded into software or taught to agents to detect certain known bad behavior.

“The process of trying to maintain those new rules gets completely unmanageable over time,” Kendall says.

Exactly what data gets used will depend on particular agencies’ needs, though the software is designed to easily accept new feeds of information. Unisys, which already provides screening systems to U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as agencies in Europe and Australia, will offer LineSight to its existing clients; in fact, the company says it has already been able to use some of its government clients’ data to test the new software. Which clients will use the new system remains to be seen, though Kendall says Unisys plans to market it to its existing clients.