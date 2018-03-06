This Is Definitely Not Pepsi’s World Cup Soccer Commercial

Yes, that is Lionel Messi. Oh, and yes that’s Marcelo. Yep, there’s Toni Kroos and Dele Alli. Despite the fact these stars will be wearing the uniforms of Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and England this summer in Russia, and that this commercial boasts that distinct “hey-we’re-all-having-fun-but-there’s-no-actual-speaking” feel of a global corporation’s international, audience-ready advertising–this is definitely not a World Cup commercial. But it is a shrewd play by Pepsi in a World Cup year.

The brand gets the jump on official World Cup sponsor Coca-Cola by launching its global soccer marketing campaign far in advance the tournament, tagging its logo to the UEFA Champions League, and associating its name with these global soccer superstars who are playing in that competition with their club teams (FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur) long before they lace up for their respective countries.

Is it any good? Well, that depends. Here we see these giants of the sport, along with American women’s soccer superstar Carli Lloyd, kicking exploding blue soccer balls around an unnamed city’s streets. It’s just ambiguously earnest enough to not offend anyone in the 60 markets its launching in today. We might roll our eyes, but it’s sure to charm the knee-high socks off any soccer fan under the age of 11. And as Lay’s, Adidas, and Gatorade can tell you, Messi’s never seen a silent appearance in an ad.

Other big names from the global game will be appearing in more localized versions of the campaign, like LA Galaxy’s Gio dos Santos in the U.S., PSV Eindhoven’s Hirving Lozano in Mexico, Chelsea’s Victor Moses in Nigeria, Everton’s Gylfi Sigurðsson in Iceland, and Liverpool’s Mo Salah in Egypt.

Pepsi will be releasing exclusive content like player interviews throughout the year, as well as collecting a bit of cool cache through an ongoing content partnership with Copa90.JB