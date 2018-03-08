What’s Cooking At The 2018 Fast Company Grill In Austin

If you’re headed to Austin, Texas, this weekend, swing by the eighth-annual Fast Company Grill at Cedar Door, just two blocks from the Austin Convention Center. Indulge in happy hours and tastings as you soak in programming from popular Fast Company franchises like Most Creative People and Innovation By Design. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening at the Grill each day:
Friday, March 9
12-12:45 p.m.
Most Innovative Companies Live!
Our annual Most Innovative Companies lists honor leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in business and innovation. In this session, leaders from 2018 MIC honorees–Slack, Hopper, and Patagonia–will share their roadmaps for the future of creative commerce. Moderated by Mansueto Ventures CEO Eric Schurenberg.
1-1:30 p.m.
How Tech Is Reinventing The Fan Experience–And How You Can, Too
The way we experience and consume culture has changed dramatically, forcing brands to rethink how they develop and maintain relationships with customers. This evolution is especially profound in live entertainment. Join Ticketmaster’s Greg Economou and other industry experts in conversation with FastCo Works editorial director Chuck Salter.
2-2:30 p.m.
The Workplace of the Future: Reinvention Is Required
How do large and small organizations adapt to constantly changing work environments? How do they leverage emerging technologies to pursue new business opportunities? FastCo Works editor Verena von Pfetten will talk to executives from tech giants Konica Minolta and Oracle.
3-3:30 p.m.
The Cyberspace Race That Will Redefine The Human Experience
The race to make free high-speed internet access a global standard is heating up with the launch of a new generation of satellites. Chuck Salter leads a conversation on how big companies can bring connectivity anywhere with executives from Viasat, JetBlue, YouTube, and AEG.
Saturday, March 10
12-12:45 p.m.
Most Creative People in Business Live!
Our annual Most Creative People list–celebrating its 10th year in 2018–is filled with inspiring individuals, from senators, creative directors, and activists to poets, CEOs, yoga instructors, and rappers. Join Fast Company‘s KC Ifeanyi in a conversation with panelists from the community of nearly 2,000 Most Creative People: Automattic’s John Maeda, Outdoor Voices CEO Tyler Haney, Imaginary Forces director Karin Fong, and Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky.
2-2:30 p.m.
The Myth of the Superhero Entrepreneur
Inventor. Salesperson. Marketer. Accountant. Delivery person. Coffee fetcher. The job of an early-stage entrepreneur requires doing everything, and it can be hard to let go. Join executive coach Candy Barone and a panel of all-star entrepreneurs: Tiff’s Treats cofounder and president Tiffany Chen, TreeHouse cofounder and president Jason Ballard, and Localeur founder and CEO Joah Spearman.
Sunday, March 11
12-12:45 p.m.
World Changing Ideas Live!
Fast Company‘s World Changing Ideas highlights the best projects and ideas each year that are helping to make the world a better place. In this conversation moderated by CBS News’s Vlad Duthiers, honorees from the most recent WCI Awards–Microsoft, R/GA, and Airbnb—will share their visions for how their organizations are accomplishing “better” for everyone.
1-1:30 p.m.
How Digital Technology Is Redefining What’s Possible In Healthcare
Over the next decade, advances in genetic mapping, telemedicine, and AI-driven disease prevention will alter diagnosis, treatment, health maintenance and delivery in profound ways. Join Adam Schechter, president of global human health at Merck, and Rasu Shrestha, EVP of the venture capital arm of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, as they talk emerging technologies.
1:35-1:55 p.m.
AI’s Stylish Potential: How Finery’s Brooklyn Decker and Whitney Casey Built The “Wardrobe Operating System”
Online wardrobe startup Finery puts retail data in the hands of its users, so they can better understand how to style their own wardrobes, avoid buying redundant items, and get cash back when prices drop. In this Fast Talk session, find out how the pair behind Finery–former CNN anchor Whitney Casey and model/actress Brooklyn Decker–built a startup that seamlessly marries tech and couture.
2-2:30 p.m.
The Velocity of Healing: How Nonprofits Use Technology To Attack Fast Moving Global Crises
From drones that deliver vaccines in rural Malawi to crowdsourced digital maps that improve disaster recovery in Ecuador and Afghanistan, technology is making nonprofits faster, smarter, and more effective. Join Salesforce.org CEO Rob Acker, IRC’s Ravi Gurumurthy, and Tyler Radford of the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team as they discuss tech’s impact and challenges in global crises.
Monday, March 12
12-12:45 p.m.
Innovation by Design Live!
Fast Company‘s Innovation By Design Awards recognize the best design from around the globe. Join honorees of the most recent awards from Giphy and Frog as they share secrets for how any business can embrace design for more success and impact across industries.
1-1:30 p.m.
Winning Today’s Talent War
In 2018, competition for talent is fierce, and employee retention is critical. Join Joe Galvin, Vistage’s chief research officer, as he shares the latest data on effective talent strategies and listen to three CEOs dissect their winning approaches to hiring and retaining talent.