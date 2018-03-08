What’s Cooking At The 2018 Fast Company Grill In Austin

If you’re headed to Austin, Texas, this weekend, swing by the eighth-annual Fast Company Grill at Cedar Door, just two blocks from the Austin Convention Center. Indulge in happy hours and tastings as you soak in programming from popular Fast Company franchises like Most Creative People and Innovation By Design. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening at the Grill each day:

Friday, March 9

12-12:45 p.m.

Most Innovative Companies Live!

Our annual Most Innovative Companies lists honor leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in business and innovation. In this session, leaders from 2018 MIC honorees–Slack, Hopper, and Patagonia–will share their roadmaps for the future of creative commerce. Moderated by Mansueto Ventures CEO Eric Schurenberg.

1-1:30 p.m.

How Tech Is Reinventing The Fan Experience–And How You Can, Too

The way we experience and consume culture has changed dramatically, forcing brands to rethink how they develop and maintain relationships with customers. This evolution is especially profound in live entertainment. Join Ticketmaster’s Greg Economou and other industry experts in conversation with FastCo Works editorial director Chuck Salter.

2-2:30 p.m.

The Workplace of the Future: Reinvention Is Required

How do large and small organizations adapt to constantly changing work environments? How do they leverage emerging technologies to pursue new business opportunities? FastCo Works editor Verena von Pfetten will talk to executives from tech giants Konica Minolta and Oracle.

3-3:30 p.m.

The Cyberspace Race That Will Redefine The Human Experience

The race to make free high-speed internet access a global standard is heating up with the launch of a new generation of satellites. Chuck Salter leads a conversation on how big companies can bring connectivity anywhere with executives from Viasat, JetBlue, YouTube, and AEG.

Saturday, March 10

12-12:45 p.m.

Most Creative People in Business Live!

Our annual Most Creative People list–celebrating its 10th year in 2018–is filled with inspiring individuals, from senators, creative directors, and activists to poets, CEOs, yoga instructors, and rappers. Join Fast Company‘s KC Ifeanyi in a conversation with panelists from the community of nearly 2,000 Most Creative People: Automattic’s John Maeda, Outdoor Voices CEO Tyler Haney, Imaginary Forces director Karin Fong, and Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky.

2-2:30 p.m.

The Myth of the Superhero Entrepreneur

Inventor. Salesperson. Marketer. Accountant. Delivery person. Coffee fetcher. The job of an early-stage entrepreneur requires doing everything, and it can be hard to let go. Join executive coach Candy Barone and a panel of all-star entrepreneurs: Tiff’s Treats cofounder and president Tiffany Chen, TreeHouse cofounder and president Jason Ballard, and Localeur founder and CEO Joah Spearman.