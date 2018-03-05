This is why a lot of iPhone users haven’t upgraded to the iPhone X

Piper Jaffray released a new survey that is of great importance to Apple. The financial firm asked the following question: “You currently own an iPhone yet you didn’t upgrade to (what Apple believes is) the best Apple phone yet, the iPhone X . Why?”

Most the the answers Piper Jaffray received were at least related to price.

31% said “it’s too expensive,” balking at the iPhone X’s $999 and $1,149 price points.

balking at the iPhone X’s $999 and $1,149 price points. 44% said “my iPhone works fine.” This answer was probably partly related to features and partly related to price. The message is that older iPhones are solid phones while the iPhone X’s feature set was not a big enough departure from those of older iPhones to justify the high price point. It also may be true that, had the iPhone X been priced the same as the iPhone 8, many more iPhone owners could have been persuaded to upgrade.

This answer was probably partly related to features and partly related to price. The message is that older iPhones are solid phones while the iPhone X’s feature set was not a big enough departure from those of older iPhones to justify the high price point. It also may be true that, had the iPhone X been priced the same as the iPhone 8, many more iPhone owners could have been persuaded to upgrade. Another 8% said “I prefer a larger screen” (than the 5.8-inch display on the iPhone X).

Apple was probably already aware of these consumer sentiments. The new phones it’s rumored to be releasing later this year would seem to suggest so. Apple is said to be preparing an upgraded version of the X, but also a new less-expensive phone with some of the X’s features (like facial recognition). It’ll also release a large 6.5-inch “phablet,” two reliable reports have said.

Source: Apple 3.0MS