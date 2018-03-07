Four Questions These VCs Ask Before Every Tough Conversation

No one likes difficult conversations at work, but everyone has them eventually–some people more often than others. For venture capitalists, tough conversations come with the territory; their jobs require them to tell founders they aren’t cutting it, that they’re getting removed from their companies, or that it’s time to close down their startups and halt their dreams.

Here are a few questions that several VCs say they ask themselves before going into a discussion that’s likely to leave somebody disappointed, frustrated, or worse.

1. What Might Go Wrong If I Don’t Say Anything?

It’s normal to want to avoid having to deliver a painful message, but Catherine Ulrich, managing director at FirstMark Capital, prefers to flip that negative–and make it unbearable to not share the tough news: “For example, when meeting with a company, if I don’t share the risks I see, then I am not giving them a change to respond, and I am also not giving them the best chance of success,” Ulrich points out.

This can come in handy for managers, too. Whenever you’re nervous about hurting feelings, consider the damage you might be doing (or the responsibilities you’re shirking) by not speaking up. “If I don’t tell an employee the areas where they are falling short,” Ulrich says, “then I am not giving them an opportunity to improve, keep their job, and grow as an individual.”

2. Have I Communicated Clearly Enough?

“The key thing we all have to ask ourselves going into any sort of difficult conversation is whether expectations have been clearly communicated–and whether past failures to achieve expectations have been properly called out,” says Will Porteous, general partner of RRE Ventures.

So before every tough chat, Porteous makes a point not only just to review the expectations he’s already imparted, but also to ask whether they actually got through to people and consider which new expectations might need to be set going forward. “Some of us are more self-aware than others. Some of us are more reluctant to acknowledge our shortcomings,” he acknowledges. “And so this is where the record of expectations and past communication comes up.”