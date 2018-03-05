West Virginia’s Striking Teachers Are The Key To Building A Post-Coal Economy

On Thursday, February 22, thousands of public school teachers in all 55 counties in West Virginia walked out of their classrooms in protest over low wages and exorbitant healthcare costs. Eight school days later, on March 5, classrooms are still empty. It’s the state’s longest teacher strike in two decades.

The strike began after West Virginia Governor Jim Justice approved legislation on the 22 that would grant teachers, school service personnel, and police officers a 2% pay increase; West Virginia schoolteachers make an average of $45,240 per year, the 47th lowest in the country. But the salary is only part of the issue. Teachers and other public servants receive health insurance through the Public Employees Insurance Agency, which is funded 80% by employers like county school systems, and 20% by employees. The state program, though, is running out of money, and in response, threatening to raise employee costs. For some teachers, their premiums are set to double this year.

“This is something that’s been brewing for several years,” says Jennifer Wood, spokesperson for the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the two teachers’ unions, along with the West Virginia Education Association, associated with the strike. “Teachers have not gotten a raise in the past four to five years, and the cost of living has increased for everyone–it was this kind of perfect storm of circumstances for a strike to occur.”

When last Wednesday, Justice instead proposed a pay hike of 5%, the teachers overrode their unions, which approved the compromise, and continued to strike, saying that the raise alone fails to address healthcare costs–and members of the state Senate have also dragged their feet on passing the bill.

As it currently stands, the strike goes on–despite the fact that West Virginia unions do not have collective bargaining power and cannot technically strike. But the result of it could fundamentally reshape a West Virginia that has, for decades, been losing young people to other states as its own coal-based economy dwindles. A strong educational system lies at the base of the diverse economy West Virginia desperately needs to phase out its dependence on natural resources mining, and the teachers, by refusing to settle for unlivable salaries and costs, are re-centering the role of education in the state.

For the past 200 years, the mining and production of coal for energy has monopolized the economy of West Virginia. No longer. The state produces half the coal it did a decade ago, and mining jobs have declined 40% in the past five years; some counties have seen employment drop by as much as 70%. In 2017, West Virginia was declared the worst state for business; it was one of just seven whose GDP shrank over the course of the year.

The state educational system is at the heart of all of this. Teachers and public employees are feeling the effects of the dwindling coal economy–but they’re also the best bet for the state to build a new path out of it.