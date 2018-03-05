NRA Targets Hollywood In Extremely Dramatic Oscars Night Ad

Who: Flint-eyed gun-flogger Dana Loesch.

Why we care: For a group that is positioning itself as anti-Hollywood, the NRA sure does act like a drama queen. The gun lobbying group has been subject to numerous boycotts and denunciations since some of the Parkland shooting victims have been bringing more attention to the NRA’s role in keeping automatic weapons eminently available. In the new ad, spokes-ghoul Loesch dismisses the anger bubbling up around the issue alternately as “lies,” “sanctimony,” “arrogance,” “hatred,” and “pettiness.” Even more galling, Loesch posted her message on Oscar night, directing it toward “every Hollywood phony,” and then repurposed the Time’s Up slogan, changing it to “your time is running out.” She also whips out an enormous hourglass, lest the subtlety be lost on anyone.

Loesch’s animosity toward Hollywood phonies seems misguided, however, considering that she reportedly once pitched herself as the lead in a sitcom about a hot conservative mom. The only positive thing I can say about the ad is that at least this time Loesch didn’t suggest that liberals have secretly commanded all teachers to inform students that Trump is Hitler.