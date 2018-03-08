SoFi Is Paying Top Dollar To Acquire Its Prime Customers

Social Finance has become the prestige brand to beat in consumer fintech. The startup made its name in student loan refinancing by targeting Stanford MBAs, and has since expanded into mortgages, wealth management, and more. Last year, even as a sex scandal engulfed the six-year-old company, SoFi originated $12.9 billion in loans, added 225,000 customers, and turned a profit.

SoFi’s remarkable growth has been driven in part by the capital-markets savvy of cofounder Mike Cagney, who stepped down as CEO in September. The company has also built, in parallel, a powerful marketing engine that captures prime borrowers by combining brand marketing, direct response, and member events. All told, SoFi spent $170 million on marketing in 2017, or $756 to acquire each new customer, according to data obtained by Fast Company and confirmed by the company. This year, SoFi plans to spend $200 million.

Other online lenders targeting prime borrowers, like Lending Club and Prosper, typically spend $350-$450 to acquire each customer, industry experts say. Lenders who specialize in student loan refinancing might pay slightly more, as justified by loan sizes that extend into the six figures. Lenders who target near-prime borrowers, with credit scores under 700, might pay slightly less. For all startup lenders, securing an advantage in a cheap acquisition channel can mean the difference between success and failure–particularly because their cost of capital is high, relative to bank lenders.

SoFi’s marketing budget has not always been so large. Just a few years ago, back in 2015, the company spent $30 million on marketing, shelling out $375 to acquire each of its 80,000 new customers. Marketing spend as a percentage of originations—a popular industry metric—was only 0.6%.

But in 2016, hot on the heels of SoftBank’s $1 billion investment, SoFi quadrupled its marketing budget to $120 million. Acquisition costs also soared, hitting $960 per customer as 125,000 new members signed on. A splashy Super Bowl ad cost the company dearly.

By 2017, acquisition costs had settled to a somewhat more reasonable $756 per customer as SoFi brought its media buying and creative teams in-house. Marketing spend as a percentage of originations clocked in at 1.42%, down slightly from the year prior (and lower than Lending Club by around 1%). The company placed a second Super Bowl ad, but on the relative cheap in an overtime slot. It also ramped up its expansion into mortgage, a lending category known for its higher acquisitions costs.