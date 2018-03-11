I Interviewed At Amazon For A Job That Didn’t Exist Yet–And Got It

My first job interview at Amazon was for a role on the Marketplace team, where millions of small- and medium-size businesses sell their products to customers around the world. I wanted the job, but my approach to interviewing for it led me to landing a different one–roughly a year later–that hadn’t existed at the time.

Many candidates typically go into job interviews with the same strategy: show your strengths, prove your worth, exude confidence, and tie your experience to the needs and qualifications spelled out in the job description. This is usually all it takes to make it to the second round of interviews but may not be different or unexpected enough to seal the deal.

I used my Amazon interview not just to pitch myself as a great hire but to pitch an idea as well–the notion that the company should create a store where innovators and inventors could sell their products directly to customers exclusively through Amazon, something that Marketplace wasn’t set up to do. I got the job at Marketplace, and a year later–with the help of great managers and an incredible team–Amazon Exclusives was born, along with a new position for me to help steer it.

Here’s how I prepared for that interview–and what it takes to position yourself not just for the job you’re gunning for but for a future one as well.

Ask Your Own Questions, Not Someone Else’s

Hiring managers and recruiters screen thousands of candidates a year, and they’ve heard every question under the sun. So use your chance to ask questions to show that you think critically. One of Amazon’s “leadership principles” is “Learn and be curious,” which I think should apply to every employee everywhere. After all, curiosity is an in-demand job skill no matter where you work.

So show it off! For example, if the team you’re interviewing with manages a specific product, is there a customer pain point that you’re curious to know how they’re navigating? If the business is new, do you want to know what bumps they’ve hit during launch? Do your homework and show you can add value before you even get in the door–simply by asking smart questions. As a hiring manager, I find I get as much insight about candidates from the questions they ask as I do from their responses to questions I ask them.