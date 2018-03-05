Italy election results: Stunning 2018 gains for populism, right-wing parties

Voters in Italy delivered a strong rebuke of establishment politicians and the EU status quo on Sunday, as populist and right-wing parties featured prominently in the country’s 2018 election results.

Based on ballot projections cited by Bloomberg, the Euroskeptic Five Star Movement and the anti-migrant League (Lega) party showed strong gains. Combined, the two parties could end up with a majority (about 345 seats out of 630) in the lower house of Parliament.

The results draw natural comparisons to the populist waves that sparked Brexit, the election of Donald Trump, and the rise of anti-establishment parties in countries around the European Union.

The Guardian has a full roundup of the results here.CZ