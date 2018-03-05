Here Are The Top 12 Moments From The Best Oscars In Years

Surprise was unfortunately in short supply for the 90th crop of Oscar winners. Gary Oldman won for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, despite a performance that functions mostly as a dad whistle. (And despite fresh animosity toward Oldman’s past as an alleged domestic abuser in light of the #MeToo movement.) The Shape of Water won for Best Picture, which was the safest way to avoid the Three Billboards backlash while once again rewarding movies that are (at least in part) about the magic of movies. However, even though Lady Bird flew away unacknowledged and the prophesied Get Out upset was not to be, it still ended up handily being the best Oscars in years.

Jimmy Kimmel did a superb job hosting during a really weird time for Hollywood. From the monologue on, he struck a fine balance between recognizing #MeToo, Time’s Up, and other movements, and shepherding along actually funny bits, like a conversation with his nine-year-old self, whom he got to introduce to the cast of Star Wars. Before the show even began, though, Taraji P. Henson shaded the hell out of Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, quietly setting the stage for a night with a lot of memorable moments for women. And this time, they even managed to give the correct Best Picture winner the award on the first try!

Have a look below for our favorite moments of the night.

Daniela Vega becomes first openly trans presenter in Oscar history

The star of newly minted Best Foreign Film, A Fantastic Woman, Daniela Vega, appeared on stage to introduce Sufjan Stevens’s performance of “Mystery of Love” from Call Me By Your Name. Although her presentation was decidedly new-agey (“Do you feel it?”), her being up there at all was an important milestone for LGBT representation.

Lakeith Stanfield has a great way of ending long acceptance speeches Reprising a famous scene from Get Out, the Atlanta co-star offered to shout the title line at any award winner who thanked too many people.

Allison Janney thanks her damn self

Although she ended up thanking more people, Janney’s cheeky opening line was a victory lap for a well-earned career peak. (Even if some of us were pulling for Laurie Metcalf.)

All hail Rita Moreno and Eva Marie Saint

The most welcome return for a couple stars from yesteryear did not belong to Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, but rather Eva Marie Saint and Rita Morena. The one-two punch of seeing these grand dames of cinema in all their glory again served as an inspiring counterpoint to the likes of Timothee Chamalet and Ansel Elgort, whose combined age could be a shoe size. Extra props to Rita Moreno for showing up in the same dress she wore to the Oscars in 1962.