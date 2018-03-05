Apple is planning to cannibalize itself again with new branded headphones

Following the success of its AirPods, Apple is planning to launch another audio accessory, reports Bloomberg. This time it will be high-end over-ear wireless headphones. Not much is known about what the headphones will look like or what other features they will contain besides wireless connectivity. Bloomberg’s sources say the headphones could launch as early as the end of this year, although the headphones could be pushed back to 2019 due to development delays. The headphones will reportedly be Apple-branded, meaning they would directly compete with Apple’s existing headphone brand, Beats. But as history shows, Apple is not afraid to cannibalize themselves. They famously made their iPods obsolete with the advent of the iPhone.MG