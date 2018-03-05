advertisement
Australia might become the first country to eradicate cervical cancer

[Photo: Bruno Nascimento/Unsplash]

Research from the International Papillomavirus Society says that Australia’s free HPV vaccine program in schools has resulted in a noticeable decline in future cervical cancer rates, reports the Guardian. HPV (human papillomavirus) is an infection, transmitted sexually, that causes 99.9% of cervical cancers. Since 2007, Australia has been giving the HPV vaccine to girls ages 12-13 years for free. Now researchers say that will pay off in spades down the road: Within 40 years the number of cervical cancer cases is now projected to be “just a few.”MG

