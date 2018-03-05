And the most searched-for words during the Oscars were…

Merriam-Webster revealed its list of the most searched-for words during last night’s Oscars ceremonies. As you might expect, they all related directly to the film industry itself or the social themes embodied in many of the films. Beginning with the top most-search word, the most searched words of Oscar night were:
- inclusion
- cinematography
- in memoriam
- feminism
- rider
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) March 5, 2018