advertisement
advertisement
  • 5:36 am

And the most searched-for words during the Oscars were…

Merriam-Webster revealed its list of the most searched-for words during last night’s Oscars ceremonies. As you might expect, they all related directly to the film industry itself or the social themes embodied in many of the films. Beginning with the top most-search word, the most searched words of Oscar night were:

  • inclusion
  • cinematography
  • in memoriam
  • feminism
  • rider

MG

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company