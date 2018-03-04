UPDATE: Kobe Bryant Just Won An Oscar At The #MeToo Academy Awards

UPDATE: Gary Oldman just won the Oscar for Best Actor despite the domestic abuse allegations from his ex-wife Donya Florentino resurfacing earlier this year.

Going into the 90th Annual Academy Awards, it was evident that the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements were going to charge the night with a certain expectancy: How will host Jimmy Kimmel address the rampant sexual assault allegations in Hollywood? What statements will the people who spoke out say when they hit the stage to present or accept an award? And how will people react to accused rapist Kobe Bryant or accused domestic abuser Gary Oldman winning an Oscar?

Turns out, exactly how we thought.

Bryant just won an Oscar for his animated short Dear Basketball, and people on Twitter aren’t having it:

Time’s up but not for Kobe! — roxane gay (@rgay) March 5, 2018

Congrats to Kobe on the second letter of his EGROT: Emmy

Grammy

Rape

Oscar

Tony — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) March 5, 2018