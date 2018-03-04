advertisement
UPDATE: Kobe Bryant Just Won An Oscar At The #MeToo Academy Awards

[Photo: Flickr user Disney | ABC Television Group]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

UPDATE: Gary Oldman just won the Oscar for Best Actor despite the domestic abuse allegations from his ex-wife Donya Florentino resurfacing earlier this year.

Going into the 90th Annual Academy Awards, it was evident that the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements were going to charge the night with a certain expectancy: How will host Jimmy Kimmel address the rampant sexual assault allegations in Hollywood? What statements will the people who spoke out say when they hit the stage to present or accept an award? And how will people react to accused rapist Kobe Bryant or accused domestic abuser Gary Oldman winning an Oscar?

Turns out, exactly how we thought.

Bryant just won an Oscar for his animated short Dear Basketball, and people on Twitter aren’t having it:

On the other hand, there seems to be just as many reactions about the fact that Bryant now has just as many Oscars as Leonardo DiCaprio and more than Edward Norton, Glenn Close, Paul Thomas Anderson, or Annette Benning.

It seems odd that in such an important time in Hollywood for women’s rights and equality that Academy voters would choose to honor someone whose past has proven otherwise. Then again, should we be surprised?

