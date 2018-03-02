Gucci just joined the gun control movement

The Italian luxury house just donated half a million dollars to March For Our Lives, the organization planning a demonstration in Washington, D.C. and in cities around the country on March 24th. A team representing Gucci will also be at the march.

As a company, Gucci has been personally impacted by mass shootings in the past. Back in June 2016, when an gunman killed 49 people at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, a Gucci employee was among the dead while another staffer was seriously injured.

Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, has been among those leading the charge at the company. “I am truly moved by the courage of these students,” he said in a statement. “My love is with them and I will be next to them on March 24. I am standing with March for Our Lives and the strong young women and men across the United States who are fighting for their generation and those to come.”

Gucci is among the many brands that are coming out in support of the anti-gun movement. Reformation, an L.A.-based fashion brand, said that it had formally asked FedEx to discontinue its NRA discount program and would consider their response when its contract was up for review. Retailers that sell guns–like Walmart, Kroger, and Dick’s Sporting Goods–are pledging to stop selling guns to those under 21.

All of this seems like a concerted effort to appeal to millennial consumers, who prefer to purchase from brands with strong social values according to a range of studies.ES