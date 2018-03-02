The Georgia GOP killed a $40M tax break over an NRA discount used by 13 people

Here’s a doozy of a statistic: Only 13 people ever used the National Rifle Association’s discount for Delta Airlines, according to USA Today .

Mind you, this is the same discount that Delta said it would no longer offer in light of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida. And it was Delta’s decision to ax this NRA perk that caused the Republican-led Georgia legislature to enact revenge by passing a bill that stripped Delta, and other airlines, of a proposed sales tax exemption worth about $40 million.

Congratulations are certainly in order. First, to the 13 NRA-afiliated airline passengers, whose discounts were apparently worth over $3 million each. And, of course, congratulations to the Georgia lawmakers who were vindictive enough to cause sweeping reform over something that barely affected more than a dozen people.

And condolences to the rest of us.CGW