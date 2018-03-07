How (And Why) Remote Workers Should Take Mini Retreats Together

I spend most of my time working alone from home. While this makes for an extremely productive environment, the truth is that it can get lonely. Most of my communication with clients and peers happens through a screen or over the phone, and while I embrace technology to stay hyperconnected, I’ve realized there’s no substitute for the real thing. When all of your work and communication is virtual, things can start to feel pretty isolated.

Remote workers, freelancers, and solopreneurs shoulder a lot of stress as they navigate the ups and downs of working alone–more, on balance, than their in-office counterparts, according to one report last year. Those strains can be even more difficult if, like me, you live in a fairly rural area. It’s one thing to ride your bike a few blocks and fire up your laptop at a coworking space, surrounded by dozens of other people who are doing the same. But when you’re based someplace where those opportunities aren’t available, I’ve found the only solution is to create them yourself.

So I reached out to a fellow solopreneur, and we made plans to meet up for a four-day mini retreat in Palm Springs, California. That may sound like just a vacation, but we actually got a lot done–and banked some much-needed human interaction in the process.

Related: What My Team Discovered When We All Worked Remotely For A Week

Why Retreats Matter

Aside from overcoming the feelings of loneliness associated with solo work, we realized there were a few other key reasons a retreat could be helpful.

My retreat partner is a like-minded solopreneur who works in a similar space and understands my business model. This was key. We’d hoped our retreat would open the door to collaboration–and it did. Meeting in person with a person or small group of people who are already familiar with your work can naturally lead to conversations around potential ways to work together. And spending a few days working side by side lets ideas percolate slowly, in a way that just grabbing a coffee (or scheduling a Skype call) and chatting for an hour might not.

Experiences like these can also help remote workers create a solid support system. When you run your own business but do it alone, there’s sometimes a shortage of people you can turn to for troubleshooting help or even just encouragement. Planning mini retreats a few times a year can create a space for those bonds to form or grow–and you can build upon those relationships after the retreat ends.