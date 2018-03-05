Here’s Why Twitter’s 2017 Diversity Numbers Don’t Add Up

Something is rotten in the state of Twitter’s diversity report. A year ago, Twitter was 57% white. Now, the tech company claims it is just 43% white—a data point belied by the accompanying graphic:

The same is true of the white percentages in Twitter’s leadership and technical ranks, which are pegged at 53.8% and 37.6%, respectively; the corresponding numbers last year were 74% and 52%.

How is that possible? Turns out more than 20% of Twitter’s workforce is being left out of its diversity breakdown—employees who either didn’t fill out the company’s survey or opted out of identifying their race or ethnicity. When I tallied the “overall” percentages in the chart above, the total amounted to less than 80%. But none of this is clear from the way Twitter has presented its diversity data.

Perhaps more egregiously, the numbers above don’t match another chart Twitter had included (and has since deleted), which compared the company’s percentage of underrepresented minorities in 2016 and 2017. By Twitter’s definition, the overall percentage of underrepresented minorities—all non-white, non-Asian employees—should be no higher than 9.6%, the total I calculated from the race/ethnicity breakdown. But the underrepresented minorities chart cited an overall percentage of 12.5%:

When I asked about the discrepancy between the two charts, Twitter offered the following statement: