Baths Are So Hot Right Now: The Cultural (And Lucrative) Soaking Industry

There are hundreds of thousands of Instagram photos dedicated to a simple yet mesmerizing invention: the bath bomb. Countless fans document their fixation with the explosive personal care product—its oozing fizzy charm, colorful swirly paths, and bubbly pearls. Like your bathtub is on a sweet-smelling acid trip.

advertisement

advertisement

In fact, Lush, the no. 1 purveyor of bath bombs, coined a term for it: #bathart. It’s not just a social media trend, says Brandi Halls, Lush’s director of brand communications. It’s an entire culture. Bath time allows scrubbers to express themselves with a medley of products in various layered colors, textures, or added ingredients like lavender flowers. “We started to see that people were not jumping in their bathtubs until they were done filming their bath art,” she explains. “They want to share that experience.” Even celebrities cannot escape the temptation to document sudsy eye candy. John Mayer recently penned an entire song to Lush’s $8.95 Big Sleep Jelly Bomb, straight from his bathtub. As the blue-green nucleus melted away, he strummed his guitar and crooned, “Jelly bomb’s excreting all the things my body’s needing.” (Upon examining his songwriting talents, he then exclaimed, “Hey, that’s not bad!”) Lush says the bath bomb resurgence began with fans three years ago, at which point the retailer leveraged the popularity to innovate new products and build a social community. Since 2015, bath bomb sales increased 71%, with customers skewing female and under 35. In 2017 alone, Lush sold 21 million of its handmade bath bombs. Lush is one of many companies reaping the benefits of society’s reawakened love affair with the tub. Not that baths ever went out of fashion–more that, in the last few years, the ritual came to embody more than just a relaxing soak. The bath physically symbolizes the all-too-tossed-around term “self care,” a reprieve from the madness of modern society. By taking a bath, you’re expressing more than just your preference over vertical cleansing; you’re saying you’re putting yourself first. Indoor Delights In January 2017, following a tumultuous political year, Alisha Ramos launched Girls’ Night In, a newsletter covering the myriad ways women enjoy solo time to better achieve mental balance. Topics include reading, cooking, and beauty (with a heavy visual emphasis on baths). In less than a year, it garnered 40,000 readers who, like her, needed a break.

advertisement

advertisement

A bath, Vaughn says, is the ultimate off switch for today’s over-connected citizen. It’s one hour of screen-free time (and a vacation from housework, significant others, or the news). It forces you to take a meaningful break. The messaging worked: Pursoma is now carried by more than 200 retailers, including Anthropologie, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom. Sales doubled in the last year. Other brands quickly followed suit, including big retailers like ASOS as well as cult fave beauty brands like Herbivore. “Baths are very photogenic, so I think that a lot of beauty companies said, ‘Hey, everybody else is making a bath salt, let’s do one too,'” says Vaughn. Goop is one such brand that launched its own line of $35 bath soaks after founder Gwyneth Paltrow declared she takes a bath every single night. “I just need that time and so I just take it,” she told People magazine. Goop soaks launched in January, and The Martini: Emotional Detox Bath–made with Himalayan pink salt and chia seed oil –is already the no. 1 selling product across all categories at Goop Lab, reports a rep. Bahar Takhtehchian, beauty expert and founder of BaharTak.com, says companies increasingly look to capitalize on daily rituals, be it exercise (athleisurewear) or morning coffee (supplements): “They’re trying to target multiple facets of people’s lives.”

advertisement

With the global wellness industry worth $3.7 trillion, that’s just good business–and a smart investment. “This whole wellness arena is just going to get bigger,” predicts Takhtehchian. “As long as companies stay on brand, I think it’s a smart space to be in.” Home And Away It’s not just salts making money. Self-care moved beyond the beauty industry, and carved strong niches in sectors such as hospitality and home improvement. Travelers, for example, increasingly filter hotel rooms by tubs. Lodging reservation site Booking.com, without offering specifics, reports a significant increase in the last year for rooms with amenities such as a bathtub or jacuzzi. Even back at home, more Americans look to incorporate the spa trend on premises. A few years back, big showers dominated the bathroom renovation market. Now bathtubs are becoming more fashionable, with plumbing contractors reporting increased installations. Tricia Zach, market research analyst for the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), says that at $9.1 billion, bathtubs represented the fourth largest spend in bathroom products last year. NKBA’s 2018 Design Trends study found that 87% of industry professionals report that freestanding tubs are either trendy or very trendy and “are an important component of the surge in self-care rituals.” The bathtub industry experienced double-digit growth from 2015 to 2016, and the organization’s outlook for 2017 and 2018 is “equally strong.” Pinterest witnessed an uptick too: Self-care-led projects increased 537% year over year, giving rise to topics such as self-care staycations, spa bathrooms, and other ways for people to live their best lives on campus.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

As Mama Medicine attests, the cultural climate has given new meaning to the bath time ritual. Women want to feel good, but in an empowering, healing, and luxe way. And if they can do that and populate their social media at the same time? All the better. “[My clients] are people who would have never come to me before two years ago,” says Hanekamp. “Now there’s so many coming. It’s nice to see.”