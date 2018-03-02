It’s Friday, so why not drink some of Bon Jovi’s Hamptons-themed rosé wine?

When the union’s on strike and you’re down on your luck, ’80s rocker Jon Bon Jovi has just the thing—a new Hamptons-themed rosé.

While Bon Jovi may be most closely associated with a New Jersey working-class aesthetic, he’s going fancy now that his band is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He’s swapped the Jersey Shore for the Hamptons and launched a line of rosé inspired by summers spent in the East End, where it’s 7800 degrees Fahrenheit.

Jon Bon Jovi and his 23-year-old son, Jesse, teamed up with French winemaker Gerard Bertrand to launch the rosé brand, Diving Into Hampton Water. It’s a bit of a missed opportunity, because clearly they should have called it “Bed of Roses,” but we guess they give wine a bad name.

To prove they are no longer living on a prayer, but actual heaps of money, the Bon Jovis launched the wine at a “soiree at the Versace Mansion during the South Beach Food and Wine Festival in Miami,” according to Town and Country. The wine will retail for $25. No word on whether the bottles will come with a “slippery when wet” warning label.

Can’t think of a more perfect way to end the night. Good friends and #HamptonWater @DIHamptonWater pic.twitter.com/m2D9MTLrIG — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) February 22, 2018

ML