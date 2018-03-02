Do you want a Snap camera in your Wayfarers or Warbys?

The main point of the report is that Snap will have another go (or two) at making the product. The second version of Spectacles, Cheddar says, is now in production and will sport the same cartoonish look of the first, but will fix some of the first version’s bugs, like a glitch that stopped videos from synching to the Snapchat app. The glasses will arrive later this year, Cheddar believes, citing anonymous sources. A third generation of the glasses would change the design and might use a lighter aluminum frame. It could also add another camera so that 3D effects are possible. That version could cost $300, Chedder says, and show up in 2019.

The most interesting part of the Cheddar report is that Snap–clearly conscious that it’ll need a better glasses design to reach mass markets–has been talking to Luxottica (that owns Ray-Ban) and Warby Parker about building the Snap camera into those companies’ frames. If Snap can successfully work the bugs out of the camera system and software and then hide it all in already-accepted frame styles, it may have a powerful new input to its platform.

Snap reported it sold only 150,000 pairs of the first Spectacles, and lost $40 million.MS