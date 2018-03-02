“It would’ve never survived the studio system.” How Creative Control Saved “I, Tonya”

After penning a series of romantic comedies and dramedies–2015’s Love The Coopers (starring Diane Keaton and a young Timothée Chalamet), 2007’s P.S. I Love You (with Hillary Swank and Gerard Butler), and 2001’s Kate & Leopold (starring Meg Ryan and Hugh Jackman)–screenwriter Steven Rodgers was ready to take on a project that was the “polar opposite” of what he’d done in the past.

He found it in I, Tonya, the biopic with faux-documentary snippets about Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding that has earned Oscar nominations for Margot Robbie (Best Actress) and Allison Janney (Best Supporting Actress).

The story of the 1994 attack on Harding’s arch-rival Nancy Kerrigan, for which Harding (Robbie), her then-husband Jeff Goolily (Sebastian Stan), and her bodyguard (Paul Walter Hauser) were blamed, has become as much legend as fact in the years since it happened. But Rodgers opened up a new interpretation of the story by presenting the many conflicting points of view in a way that managed to be both comedy and tragedy.

Fast Company sat down with Rodgers to talk about how I, Tonya came about, writing a part for Janney, and how the Harding story comments on the world we live in now.

What first attracted you to this project?

There were things in the story about truth and the perception of truth and how we change the narrative so we can live with ourselves. But it’s also about class and about the media. And so I thought, there’s a lot in the story. So I went out on the Tonya Harding website to see if her life rights were even available. I called the number for her agent and it was a Motel 6. And I just thought, I’m in. I don’t know where this is going to take me, but I’m in.

When you were interviewing the real-life Harding and Goolily, what was the process like of taking on the role of reporter and presenting many sides?

I’ve never interviewed anybody, but I didn’t tell them that. So I interviewed them and their stories were so wildly different and they remembered very little the same. And so I thought, well, that’s my in: I’ll just put everybody’s point of view up there and let the audience decide what happened. And the more I researched it, the more contradictory everything was. And, you know, I felt like even if the movie never gets made, my life is more interesting because I did this. It’s a very tragic story. It’s a very crazy story. It’s true-ish, depending on whose point of view you’re in.

It’s interesting how of this moment this story ends up being–we’re reckoning with the same thing, what’s true and what’s not true, what’s believable.

I know! And I wrote this before Trump. [I, Tonya] is a cautionary tale because in terms of the media, it was the first time there was a 24-hour news cycle to fill. And so all of a sudden people didn’t care about being accurate. They cared about filling [air time]. Back then, you would never, ever give your opinion to news, you would just give the facts. Now, you can watch a whole entire network that’s just about your opinion on the news.