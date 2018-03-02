Lyft offers free rides to March For Our Lives participants

Lyft has reached out to the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to offer free rides to those attending March For Our Lives rallies across the country. Lyft says it is currently working with the march organizers and will have more details about its participation closer to the event.

Students from Parkland, Florida are pressing for gun law changes after a gunman killed 17 of their peers in the middle of a bright school day. On March 24th, a rally is being held in Washington, D.C. to put pressure on legislators to end gun violence with meaningful reform. The main event will take place in the nation's capital, but others will host sister March For Our Lives events around the world.