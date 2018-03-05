3 Signs That Show A Job Candidate Might Be Lying

Let’s be honest–which, we admit, may be slightly ironic for an article about lying–and confess we’ve all been tempted to lie in an interview. But most of us also know telling whoppers will get us nowhere fast, and so we give it to a recruiter straight–for better or worse. Unfortunately for recruiters and hiring managers, however, not all job candidates are so scrupulous. So how can they spot a liar? And what should they do once they do? Sharlyn Lauby, president of ITM Group Inc . and founder of HR Bartender , has some expert advice for exactly how to navigate this tricky situation.

First, “If a candidate is truly lying, it’s important for the company to realize it prior to the person being hired,” Lauby says. “If the candidate lies about their knowledge, skills, or abilities, they could be placing the company and themselves at real risk.”

To spot a liar in an interview, Lauby suggests paying attention to three key factors:

1. Consistency

Over the course of the interview process, consider asking the candidate the same question multiple times to see if you get the same answer each time. “For example, ask, ‘Are you able to work nights, weekends, and holidays?'” Lauby says. “If a candidate says ‘Yes!’ during the first interview but hesitates during another one, it’s a red flag that the company should try to get an honest answer.”

2. Watch Out For Too-Good-To-Be-True Stories

You know the saying: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. “This isn’t to say that incredible candidates don’t have great stories to tell,” Lauby says. “But if a story sounds too good to be true, a hiring manager can ask some follow-up questions to make sure the candidate can explain the story in detail. For example, if a sales manager exceeded their sales goal by 500%, he should be able to provide specifics. In fact, he should want to.”

3. Study Body Language And Tone

According to Lauby, “Short answers and fidgety body language might be an indicator that a candidate is uncomfortable responding to certain questions, such as, ‘Why did you leave your last employer?'” But that’s not always the case–so be careful when studying a candidate’s body language and tone.

“[Nervousness] can also be a sign the interviewer isn’t doing a good job of making the candidate feel welcome,” Lauby warns. “Hiring managers need to learn how to make candidates feel at ease, so they are open [and honest] with their responses.”