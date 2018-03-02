Issa Rae And Dee Rees Say “Make Something” In Fun New Samsung Ad

What: The latest ad in Samsung’s ongoing “Make Something You Can’t” campaign, directed by Dee Rees, with cinematography by her Mudbound DP Rachel Morrison.

Who: Samsung, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Why we care: Here we have a fun, typically frenetic Samsung spot, jumping around between a wide variety of celebrities and creators–Mudbound writer and director Dee Rees, Thor: Ragnorok director Taika Waititi, Insecure creator and star Issa Rae, BMX star Nigel Sylvester, actor Constance Wu, and more–imploring two young girls to tap into their own creativity. The spot ends on Rees and Morrison, the first black woman nominated for best-adapted screenplay and the first woman ever nominated for best cinematography. "You never know . . . You might make history." Perfect.