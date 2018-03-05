4 Things Not To Think And Do When You Get Promoted

If you’ve just been promoted–well done! You get to gather your friends and pop the cork on that champagne bottle you’ve been saving.

However, as you know, it’s not all a cake walk when you move up. If you want to excel in this new role, be careful not to fall into one of these four predictable post-promotion traps:

1. “I Don’t Need To Do Any Of The Work I Used To”

Unfortunately, not everything changes overnight, and it may take a while before you’ll see a measurable difference in the work you’re given, or even the time you have to take on new tasks. Keep in mind that there may be a domino effect with projects nearing completion and new clients coming on, and that when they’re finished, you’ll be looped in. Until then, you may just have to continue your work as you did before your promotion.

In the meantime, there are a couple of things you can do to get a head start in your new role. For example, you can take someone you admire or someone in a similar position as yours to coffee and ask them how they’ve dealt with this kind of transition in their career. Or, you can look into the training options your company provides and see what’s available to you. Or, you can check out these classes for new managers who feel a little lost.

Related: These Eight Phrases Are Killing Your Chance For A Promotion

2. “I’m The Most Important Member Of This Team/Company”

Uh-oh. Arrogance has overtaken you, and suddenly you’re the best thing to ever happen to your company, expecting applause for all your big ideas and subordinates to jump out of the way when you walk down the hall.

This kind of attitude is only going to make people resent you–and your direct reports not want to do what you ask. Instead, stay humble and curious, and focus on how you can succeed as a team, rather than on your own. This will ultimately make you look good and your team more productive.