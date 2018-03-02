Work remotely? Your company probably won’t pay for your internet

We’ve heard that remote work is the new normal, and many hiring managers expect that they’ll see more remote, full-time permanent employees in the coming years. Remote workers often cite benefits like saving money on commutes and rent , for those who forego expensive city living. But in exchange, many are required to bear the cost of remote working, such as internet connection or fees for co-working space .

Buffer, Workfrom, Hubstaff, and Doist surveyed 1,900 remote workers from over 90 countries on their current work practices. A majority of the respondent reported having to pay most of these costs themselves–78% are required to pay for their own internet connection, and 76% reported that if they choose to work from a co-working space, they have to pay out of their own pocket.

Still, 90% of the respondents said that they plan to continue working remotely for the rest of their lives, despite having to fork out money for things that companies tend to cover for physical employees.APH