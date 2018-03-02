A frightening new NASA study finds that sea levels are rising faster than we thought

The study, “Climate-change–driven accelerated sea-level rise detected in the altimeter era,” published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in February, shows that the ice in Greenland and Antarctica is melting so quickly that it has the potential to double the total sea level rise projected by 2100. In the next 80 years, the sea level may rise by up to 26 inches as a result of climate change, meaning that some coastal areas may be underwater earlier than previously estimated. While that is certainly bad news, it gets worse: Scientists believe “this is almost certainly a conservative estimate.”

This study may make you feel like you want to cry, but your tears would only make the sea level rise even more quickly. Instead, do what you can to fight climate change.

