Instagram seems to be planning video and voice calling features

Image files for icons representing unreleased “call” and “video call” features in the app have been uncovered, reports TechCrunch. The icon files were discovered in the APK file of the most recent Instagram Android app. This suggests Instagram is getting ready to launch voice and video calling features inside its Direct messaging system in the app, which currently is text-based. If the video and voice calling features do come to fruition (which seems likely) it would be another way Instagram is trying to achieve feature parity with Snapchat, which has had video calling since 2014.MG
