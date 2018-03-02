The Navy wants lasers to blow drones out of the sky

And they just awarded Lockheed Martin $150 million to make their wish a reality, reports Bloomberg. The Navy is becoming increasingly concerned that enemies could use small drones to surveil their ships or even attack them, which is why it wants Lockheed to develop the “directed-energy” (aka laser gun) counter-measure. Called HELIOS (High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical-dazzler with Surveillance), the laster array would track drones that approach ships and either blow them out of the sky or disable any cameras on the drone with its bright “spotlight” effect.MG