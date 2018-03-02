The Navy wants lasers to blow drones out of the sky

And they just awarded Lockheed Martin $150 million to make their wish a reality, reports Bloomberg. The Navy is becoming increasingly concerned that enemies could use small drones to surveil their ships or even attack them, which is why it wants Lockheed to develop the “directed-energy” (aka laser gun) counter-measure. Called HELIOS (High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical-dazzler with Surveillance), the laster array would track drones that approach ships and either blow them out of the sky or disable any cameras on the drone with its bright “spotlight” effect.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens