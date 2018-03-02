Rovio’s head of games is leaving the company

Just a week after the Finnish game maker and animation studio announced its profit warning, the company has now announced that its head of games, Wilhelm Taht, will be leaving effective immediately, reports Reuters. For now, it doesn’t appear that Taht’s departure and Rovio’s profit warning are linked, with Rovio saying Taht is leaving for personal reasons. Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta will assume Taht’s responsibilities for the time being. After Rovio issued its profit warning last week, shares in the company, which is traded on the Helsinki stock market, dropped 50%.MG