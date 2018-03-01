We Should All Be Embarrassed About This “Fresh Prince” Parody By Utah Lawmakers

Who: The Utah House of Representatives.

Why we care: A bunch of lawmakers in Utah are about to see their lives get turned upside down. Or at least their Twitter mentions. For absolutely no reason at all, some oblivious members of the Utah House of Representatives just released a short clip of themselves kind of rapping about how a bill becomes a law to the tune of probably the only thing vaguely resembling rap that any of them could think of: the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song, which premiered in 1990. I don’t know what the worst thing is in this video: Their doofy smiles?Their firm commitment to staying nowhere near on-beat? Their almost aggressive whiteness? Whatever it is, they should be deeply ashamed of it. Instead, it’s their pinned tweet. Go figure. Let the atrocious ear barf assault your senses below.

Our representatives have taken the time to explain how a law is made…with a surprise twist. Give it a listen and share so all your friends can know how laws are made! #utpol @GHughes51 @BradWilsonGOP @kimfcoleman @NormThurston @mikemckellutah @RepJimDunnigan @JohnKnotwellUT pic.twitter.com/KqaUSqOKtC — Utah House of Reps (@UtahReps) February 28, 2018

