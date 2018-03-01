Facebook comes to the realization that one feed is better than two

Facebook has announced that it’s getting rid of its “Explore” feed. What is this “Explore” feed? you may ask. And indeed that question proves why the social network is getting rid of it. Explore was meant to create another feed for all content from publishers and companies. The idea was that Facebook users would turn to the News Feed for all things shared by their family and friends, and Explore for all the other stuff.
Facebook writes in a blog post, “In surveys, people told us they were less satisfied with the posts they were seeing, and having two separate feeds didn’t actually help them connect more with friends and family.” This, I suppose, makes sense. Why would people want to toggle between different feeds? Facebook adds that it’s also getting rid of the Explore section that let users find content from pages they didn’t follow. It seems people just didn’t want to explore.
R.I.P. Explore feed. We hardly knew ye.CGW