Here’s why Lego is swapping plastic for plants

Lego has been searching for a sustainable alternative to plastic since 2015 , and it has found a solution in sugarcane fields.

Today, the company said it has started production on a new line of Lego elements made from plant-based plastic sourced from sustainably grown sugarcane. The toys are made from polyethylene derived from the plant, but, according to a press release, “are technically identical to those produced using conventional plastic,” meaning they will probably still hurt like hell to step on.

“We want to make a positive impact on the world around us, and are working hard to make great play products for children using sustainable materials,” Tim Brooks, vice president, environmental responsibility at the Lego Group, said in a statement. “This is a great first step in our ambitious commitment of making all Lego bricks using sustainable materials.”

To start, appropriately enough, Lego is focusing on making the botanical elements of its play sets out of the plant-based plastic–leaves, bushes, and trees. However, more is coming. The move is part of the Lego Group’s commitment to use sustainable materials in core products and packaging by 2030. Lego was recently named one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies for 2018.ML