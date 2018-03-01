Runners Defy Science To Save The World In This Fun New Nike Ad

What: In an ad for the Nike Epic React Flyknit shoe, the brand wonders what would happen if the world stopped turning?

Who: Nike, Must Be Something Inc.

Why we care: According to NASA scientist Dr. Sten Odenwald, if the Earth were to suddenly stop spinning, “all of the land masses would be scoured clean of anything not attached to bedrock. This means rocks, topsoil, trees, buildings, your pet dog, and so on, would be swept away into the atmosphere.” This real science does not make for a fun sneaker commercial, so the fine folks at Nike took things in a different direction.

We’re not breaking any new ground here, but at least the Swoosh is still finding new ways to entertain us with its huge roster of stars across many different sports. Where else would you see the Greek Freak, Simone Biles, Kevin Hart, and Chinese sprinter Ge Manqi in the same ad?JB