ClassPass just shaped up its business model with more flexible booking

On Thursday, the fitness membership startup announced the elimination of studio limits and the ability to roll over up to 10 unused credits, meaning more workouts for the same price. Previously, customers were restricted to three classes each month at a specific location. The floodgates are now open for fitness enthusiasts to frequent their favorite boutique gym class.

In addition, ClassPass added premium class spots to cater to high demand and peak class times, thereby offering more booking options. The new credits system starts at roughly $40 a month for 21 credits, which equates to 2-4 classes (prices vary depending on location).

“In keeping with our mission to inspire people to live their most active lives, these new features will imbue ClassPass members with more flexibility and freedom than we’ve ever been able to offer before,” said Payal Kadakia, founder and chairman, in a press statement. “By enabling studio loyalty and providing more bookable class options, we hope members feel that their opportunities to work out with ClassPass are limitless.”

Currently, ClassPass offers over one million classes, with over 45 million reservations to date. The latest announcement comes on the heels of the platform expanding into beauty and wellness services and launching an at-home streaming fitness product.RR