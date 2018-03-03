This Is How To Handle A Boss Who Over-Communicates

Remember when you were a kid and one of your parents had something important to tell you? So they told you. And then they told you again. And then they found another way to say it. And all the while you just wanted them to stop, because you got it.

This kind of thing can happen at work, too. So what can you do when it’s your boss who’s over-communicating? Here are your options.

Related: Use This 5-Part Checklist To Tell If You’re Over-Communicating

Schedule More Check-Ins

One possibility, of course, is that your boss is just naturally chatty. This is tough, because you don’t want to be disrespectful, but you do need to get your work done. Try to schedule time to talk with your boss whenever there’s something specific you need to get to next, which your next boss’s long story that stretches on forever threatens to upend.

You probably already meet with your manager at least once a week, but it never hurts to add a 10-minute check-in to your agendas as well, this way you can get ahead of your boss’s penchant for over-communicating. (In a pinch, excuse yourself to finish something that needs to be completed by the end of the day.)

Offer To Grab A Coffee

Another possibility is that your boss doesn’t actually have that many people to communicate with at work who aren’t direct reports. The transition to a supervisory role can be lonely: You don’t know your new set of peers, but you’re no longer on the same level as the people you were working closely with just a few weeks before. Maybe your boss just doesn’t have anyone else to talk to.

That doesn’t mean you need to be available for constant interruptions just to chat socially, but you might want to have some sympathy. Suggest grabbing a cup of coffee every once in a while as a substitute for random drop-ins. You can always say, “I’ve got to wrap up this project right now, but are you free to grab coffee this afternoon?” You can even use these opportunities to learn more about what it’s like to be in a supervisory role so you can get a leg up on preparing for your own future.