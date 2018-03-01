Everyone on LinkedIn is a “passionate, experienced, motivated” leader

LinkedIn just ran the latest numbers on the most overused “buzzwords” on the platform, and you will not be surprised in the slightest to learn what they are:

Specialized Experienced Leadership Skilled Passionate Expert Motivated Creative Strategic Successful

LinkedIn releases a new such roundup every year, and last year’s list was pretty similar: specialized, leadership, passionate, strategic, experienced, focused, expert, certified, creative, and excellent.

While it’s awesome that we’re all so “experienced,” “passionate,” and “creative,” these labels won’t help any of us stand out. Slinging around the same generic language as everybody else is among the worst strategies for getting ahead.

Want a better approach? Here’s how to stop trying so hard on LinkedIn.RB