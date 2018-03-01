Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination is a fake, says committee and world

There are 329 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize this year, but Donald Trump is not among them. Like the Time magazine cover on display at Mar a Lago, Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize is fake .

For the second year in a row, someone has stolen the identity of someone on the Nobel nominating committee and submitted Trump’s name, the Washington Post reported. The committee was suspicious that Trump was worthy of the nomination, perhaps because he has denounced NATO allies on Twitter, criticized London’s mayor in the wake of a terrorist attack, swapped insults with North Korea, and sparked unrest by moving the Israeli capital to Jerusalem.

The committee reached out to the voter, who confirmed that the nomination was fraudulent. Guess Trump will have to earn a nomination the old-fashioned way–by being Barack Obama.ML