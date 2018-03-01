Lyft dramatically grew its active driver numbers in 2017

A new report from Apptopia shows that Lyft grew its daily active drivers in the U.S. and Canada from approximately 100,000 in May 2017 to 613,835 in February 2018. That puts it just under Uber, which has 768,976 in the same region.

Last year was invigorating for Lyft. The company gained more than 10% market share in the wake of Uber’s many foibles, according to data from Second Measure. Lyft’s increase in drivers seems to be leveling off, Apptopia notes in its report: “According to our US Audience Intelligence, 86.8% of Lyft Driver users are likely to have already installed the Uber Driver app.”

Uber still has a significant lead over Lyft in Canada. The data shows Uber has between 100,000 and 110,000 using its app in Canada, where Lyft has under 50,000. Both Lyft and Uber saw a decline in daily active users from January to February, the report says.RR