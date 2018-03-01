Oops: Equifax just discovered 2.4 million more victims in data breach

Equifax is once again into the breach. After hackers accessed Equifax’s database and compromised the credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, and birthdates of 143 million U.S. customers–and an unspecified number of U.K. and Canadian customers, as well–the credit monitoring company thought they were done. Sadly, they were mistaken. The company just announced they’ve discovered 2.4 million more customers who had their names and driver’s license information accessed by hackers , per Reuters .

“Equifax will notify these newly identified U.S. consumers directly, and will offer identity theft protection and credit file monitoring services at no cost to them,” the company said in a statement.

The news brings the total of Equifax victims to 147.9 million, the equivalent of accessing the private information of the entire population of Russia.

While many companies would be bracing themselves for a tanking stock price, Equifax may not be concerned. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has accused Equifax of not doing enough to protect its customers, claims the credit reporting agency might be able to turn a profit on the breach.

“Equifax may actually make money off this breach because it sells all these credit-protection devices, and even consumers who say, ‘Hey, I’m never doing business with Equifax again’ –well, good for you, but you go buy credit protection from someone else, they very well may be using Equifax to do the back office part,” Warren said in an interview with Marketplace. “So Equifax is still making money off their own breach.”ML