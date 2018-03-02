From Remote Work To Parkland Activists: February’s Top Leadership Stories

This month we learned what happened when HubSpot’s entire marketing team worked remotely for a week, what it takes to devise a schedule you can actually follow, and some tech hacks for improving your productivity.

advertisement

advertisement

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of February 2018: 1. What My Team Discovered When We All Worked Remotely For A Week Remote working is becoming common practice these days, but many teams are still figuring out how to do it collaboratively and productively. HubSpot’s marketing team recently decided to experiment with remote working for a week, after more and more remote employees started to join the team. There were just three rules: no working in the office, everyone needed an internet connection with video, and no postponing meetings. 2. How To Create A Schedule That Really Works For You There are often two types of schedulers: those who over-schedule, and those who under-schedule. Neither are great at getting things done. That’s not to say that everyone’s scheduling methods should be the same, but there are still a few common practices most people can stick to without driving themselves insane. Last month we learned what those are.

advertisement

3. Four Simple Tech Hacks That Will Make You More Productive You’ve probably been told that technology is ruining your productivity. But in the right circumstances, you can use it to improve your productivity. For starters, tracking your time is often easier to do electronically rather than writing everything down. And if you’re a workaholic who has trouble taking breaks, you can set reminders for when it’s time to step away from the keyboard. 4. Use These Five Tricks To Never Forget Something Important Again “We all have a good memory; the problem is no one taught us how to use it,” Nelson Dellis, four-time USA Memory champion, told Stephanie Vozza last month. He’s honed a few tricks to keep his brain sharp that anyone can use in their day-to-day lives. For starters, suggests associating an easy-to-forget detail with something dramatic or exciting in order to remember it. These are a few of his other brain hacks. 5. Emotionally Intelligent Ways To Express These 5 Feelings At Work While leaders need to show vulnerability now and then, they also need to gain their teams’ respect. In February Fast Company contributor Judith Humphrey suggested five ways to handle that balancing act, which is all about staying emotionally transparent without compromising your credibility–no matter what you’ve feeling at a given moment.

advertisement

advertisement

10. These Are 6 Red Flags That You Shouldn’t Take The Job When you’re desperate for a job, it can be tempting to take the first offer that comes in without doing enough due diligence on the company or role. But ignoring red flags come at a price–so it’s best to pay attention to them early. A few of the big ones to watch out for? Take a look at how people present themselves, and whether your interviewer asks you any inappropriate questions.