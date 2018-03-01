The Language In “Black Panther” Is Totally Real. Here’s How To Speak It

What: A tutorial on how to speak Xhosa, the language spoken by Wakandans in Black Panther.

Who: BBC correspondent Pumza Fihlani.

Why we care: The Wakandan language we hear characters speaking in Black Panther is totally real.

Films and TV shows based in fantasy realms often employ a made-up tongue, like Elvish in The Lord of the Rings or Klingon in Star Trek. However, what the Wakandans speak is actually Xhosa, the language of about 8 million South Africans, including the late Nelson Mandela.

BBC correspondent Pumza Fihlani breaks it all down in a tutorial that won’t make you fluent but might make you appreciate the lyrical beauty of Xhosa.