Genetic testing company Helix is gearing up for a $200 million funding round

The company has held a first close on the $200 million round, reports TechCrunch. Helix is one of a number of growing companies that offer genetic testing to consumers. Yet instead of requiring another test for additional gene sequences, once a Helix customer has their exome sequenced once they never have to take another test again for any service that’s currently listed on the Helix platform. Right now Helix has about 35 products ranging from breast milk and food sensitivity tests, but expects to have 70 to 100 products by year-end. MG
