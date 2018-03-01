Google is being sued over its “bro culture”

A former software engineer has filed a lawsuit against the search giant alleging she endured constant sexual harassment while working for the company due to its “bro culture,” Gizmodo reports . The lawsuit alleges a series of harassment including:

an incident where the software engineer returned to her desk only to find a male coworker she had never spoken to before hiding under it. The male coworker refused to say what he was doing under her desk, leading her to be fearful he may have installed a camera or other device under it

an incident where male coworkers spiked her drinks with alcohol

an incident where male coworker messaged her to ask for a “horizontal hug”

an incident where she was slapped across the face for no reason by drunk a male coworker at a holiday party

The lawsuit also alleges that after making a formal complaint, the software engineer’s male colleagues retaliated by refusing to approve her code and stalling her projects. The software engineers was herself later reportedly fired from Google for “poor performance” after she was involved in a car accident and asked for medical leave, which she alleges Google did not approve.MG