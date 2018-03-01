China is using an Elon Musk tweet as propaganda

On Tuesday Musk tweeted a link to a story about how Chinese workers built a railway station in just nine hours. Two days later that single tweet had been turned into a series of articles extolling how amazed the billionaire is with China’s infrastructure, reports Business Insider. Along with the tweeted link, Musk wrote: “China’s progress in advanced infrastructure is more than 100 times faster than the US.” China’s state-run news agency Xinhua then ran an entire story about the tweet with the headline “Elon Musk amazed by China’s railway project completed within 9 hours.” Other state-run or affiliated media outlets also ran with the story. What all reports failed to mention, however, notes Business Insider, are the poor working conditions China’s construction workers often face.
China’s progress in advanced infrastructure is more than 100 times faster than the US https://t.co/fcqGIK78RY
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2018