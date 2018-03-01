China is using an Elon Musk tweet as propaganda

On Tuesday Musk tweeted a link to a story about how Chinese workers built a railway station in just nine hours. Two days later that single tweet had been turned into a series of articles extolling how amazed the billionaire is with China’s infrastructure, reports Business Insider. Along with the tweeted link, Musk wrote: “China’s progress in advanced infrastructure is more than 100 times faster than the US.” China’s state-run news agency Xinhua then ran an entire story about the tweet with the headline “Elon Musk amazed by China’s railway project completed within 9 hours.” Other state-run or affiliated media outlets also ran with the story. What all reports failed to mention, however, notes Business Insider, are the poor working conditions China’s construction workers often face.